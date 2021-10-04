wrestling / News
Lana Confronts Sammy Guevara At Fan Event, Says He Cheated To Beat Miro
Both Lana and Sammy Guevara were guests at the Legends of the Ring convention in New Jersey over the weekend, and they ran into each other at the event. Lana stayed in character and confronted Guevara over “cheating” in his TNT title match with Miro, during which Guevara became the new champion.
She said: “First of all, you cheated. You legitimately cheated.”
Guevara then mentioned that Miro tried to cheat by exposing the turnbuckles, and she replied: “He never cheats, I don’t even know what you’re talking about. We always play by the rules. They cheated and they won, so I might have to steal this (the title) in the middle of the night.”
Hey Spanish God @sammyguevara you cheated so I’m taking the #TNT Championship back to God’s Favorite Champion @ToBeMiro !!!!!! pic.twitter.com/WFOaqbNP4h
— CJ “Lana” Perry (@TheCJPerry) October 2, 2021
