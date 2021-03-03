WWE News: Lana Congratulates Bobby Lashley on WWE Title Win, Top 10 Raw Moments

– Lana is proud of her former on-screen husband Bobby Lashley, congratulating him on his WWE Championship win on last night’s Raw. Lana posted to Twitter on Tuesday to congratulate Lashley, who of course she married (and got divorced from) last year in storylines. She wrote:

“Say what you will about my history with @fightbobby…this is a man that believed in me and my passion for this business. I couldn’t be more proud of his moment of becoming @WWE Champion.”

