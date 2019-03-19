Lana: ‘No One Is Going To Tell Me What To Do Or Wear’

– Lana will do what she wants. Over the weekend, Lana made headlines when she and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz got into a social media spat over Lana doing a photoshoot in the middle of Los Angeles.

Now, Lana is defending herself from those who are calling her out over what she wears.

“I do it all. And if I want to wear a body suit I can. Women empowerment is dressing how a woman wants and supporting that woman.

It’s not tweeting me and saying I need to wear something to empower other women. That is the exact opposite of empowering”

“Sometimes I want to wear suites & sometimes I want to wear bikinis. For Centuries women have been told what to wear, how to speak & act. No one is going to tell me what what to do or wear. I support humans that are brave enough to express how they feel through fashion”

