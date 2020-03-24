wrestling / News
Lana Expected To Be Back For Wrestlemania
March 24, 2020
In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that Lana is expected to be back for Wrestlemania next week, as filming has stopped on her film Cosmic Sin, which stars Bruce Willis. She will likely accompany Bobby Lashley to the ring for his recently added match with Aleister Black.
