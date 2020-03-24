wrestling / News

Lana Expected To Be Back For Wrestlemania

March 24, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Lana WWE Raw 11-11-19

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that Lana is expected to be back for Wrestlemania next week, as filming has stopped on her film Cosmic Sin, which stars Bruce Willis. She will likely accompany Bobby Lashley to the ring for his recently added match with Aleister Black.

