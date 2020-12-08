Lana Explains Why She Has Something to Prove in Emotional Video

– As previously reported, Lana will have to face Nia Jax on next week’s Raw. Lana will now have a chance at payback against the woman who put her through a table for nine consecutive weeks on Raw. Ahead of last night’s show, Lana actually posted an emotional video on Twitter, where she said while she knows what she lacks, she still has something to prove to everyone and that she wants to become champion. You can view that clip below. Lana stated the following:

“I guess I don’t really talk much about how I see myself in WWE, but I know exactly who I am and I know what I lack. I know that most of the girls are more gifted than me, more talented than me, and this might come to a really big surprise to everyone, but I really want to be champion. And it takes a lot of courage for me to say that because I know a lot of people are like, ‘Lana wants to be champion? How delusional is she?’ But I have big dreams, and you know, I’m happy to pack my bags and show up at TLC and you know, fight for my life, even though I know those girls might snap me in half, but since I’ve begun this journey on my own, I want to fight. And I want to fight even though I might get my ass kicked because I don’t want to be defined by anyone else but myself, and that’s scary. I want to prove something. I don’t want to prove, I have to prove. I have to prove it to myself, I have to prove it to my colleagues, I have to prove it to the fans that I want to be good. Damn it, I want to be champion.”

Lana will get her chance to become champion in WWE when she teams with Asuka against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE women’s tag team titles at TLC 2020. That event is scheduled for Sunday, December 20. It will be held at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida and will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.