WWE News: Lana Talks in Character About Rusev’s Release, Nikki & Brie Preview Tonight’s Total Bellas
May 7, 2020 | Posted by
– Lana posted a new video to YouTube where she talks in character about Rusev’s release. As noted, Rusev was among the several people WWE cut last month. You can see the video below in which, similar to her kayfabe tweet from the day after the release, she runs Rusev down and uses clips from Rusev’s time as a heel against him. She takes a moment to praise him while staying in character before concluding that “karma’s a bitch”:
– The Bella Twins posted a new video talking about tonight’s episode of Total Bellas, which will feature Nikki & Artem’s first fight:
