Lana Says Women’s Tag Team Titles Will Happen Eventually, Talks Mixed Match Challenge

– Lana appeared on the Nerdist’s Fangirling show for a new interview discussing her experience at WWE Evolution and more. The video and highlights (per WZ) are below:

On WWE Evolution: “It was incredible. So many of us could never have imagined this. To experience it, I am very thankful. One of these days we have to get tag titles, I was hoping the announcement was coming at Evolution. But we keep on going and it’s going to happen eventually.”

On the Mixed Match Challenge: “Naomi is one of my favorite people to wrestle and we always talk about being a tag team one day. We are always competing, if you watch our match, Renee Young and the team is arguing about who is the best dancer because we literally love to dance. That is what happened during that match, battling to be the best dancer and having fun. We got so lost in it.

On her wrestling: “They always tell me my moves are too pretty and I am supposed to be a bad guy so I try to be more aggressive.”