WWE News: Lana and Liv Morgan Get ‘RAW Ready’ In New Video, WWE Launches Legends Shop
August 25, 2020 | Posted by
– Lana posted a video of her and fellow WWE star Liv Morgan showing off their routine for getting ‘RAW Ready.’ You can watch the full video below.
– WWE has introduced a new WWE Legends Shop website, which features an assortment of merchandise from WWE Legends and Hall of Famers. Steve Austin, The Rock, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and Randy Savage are among those featured.
Announcing the launch of #WWELegendsShop, featuring the ultimate collection of gear from your favorite #WWE Legends, including @steveaustinbsr, @ricflairnatrboy, @shawnmichaels, @undertaker & many more, @WWELegends has everything you need to Be Legendary!https://t.co/gPL6kdFJLi pic.twitter.com/l2gmONACmD
— WWE Legends (@WWELegends) August 20, 2020
