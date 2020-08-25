wrestling / News

WWE News: Lana and Liv Morgan Get ‘RAW Ready’ In New Video, WWE Launches Legends Shop

August 25, 2020 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Liv Morgan WrestleMania 36 WWE

– Lana posted a video of her and fellow WWE star Liv Morgan showing off their routine for getting ‘RAW Ready.’ You can watch the full video below.

– WWE has introduced a new WWE Legends Shop website, which features an assortment of merchandise from WWE Legends and Hall of Famers. Steve Austin, The Rock, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and Randy Savage are among those featured.

Lana, Liv Morgan, Blake Lovell

