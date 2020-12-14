wrestling / News
WWE News: Lana and Miro Do a Christmas Dance, Booker T & Steve Austin Supermarket Brawl Turns 19
December 13, 2020 | Posted by
– Lana and Miro did got their Christmas dance party on in a new video posted by Lana. The WWE and AEW couple appear in a video Lana posted to TikTok and shared to Instagram, as you can see below:
– In case you aren’t feeling old yet today, the WWE Network announced that Steve Austin and Booker T’s famous supermarket brawl is celebrating his 19 year anniversary today:
THE supermarket brawl went down 19 years ago today on #SmackDown! 😂 🛒@steveaustinBSR @BookerT5x pic.twitter.com/BRIHltGzbm
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 13, 2020
More Trending Stories
- AEW Dynamite Audience Topped Out at 1.2 Million With Shaquille O’Neal Segment
- Mauro Ranallo On Decision To Leave WWE, How Stress Of NXT Job Impacted Him, Having Different Vision Than Vince McMahon
- Multiple NXT Trademarks Denied Due To Lack of Written Consent From Wrestlers
- Cody Rhodes Comments On His Brief Impact Wrestling Run, Says His Parking Spot Was Given Away