WWE News: Lana and Miro Do a Christmas Dance, Booker T & Steve Austin Supermarket Brawl Turns 19

December 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Lana and Miro did got their Christmas dance party on in a new video posted by Lana. The WWE and AEW couple appear in a video Lana posted to TikTok and shared to Instagram, as you can see below:

– In case you aren’t feeling old yet today, the WWE Network announced that Steve Austin and Booker T’s famous supermarket brawl is celebrating his 19 year anniversary today:

