Lana Gives Health Update On Her Mom & Dad After They Tested Positive for COVID-19

– Lana has posted an update on the condition of her parents, both of whom have tested positive for COVID-19. Her full video is below.

In the video, she thanks everyone for their support and prayers, noting that she has been passing them along to her parents. She said that her mom is doing much better and that she is now off of oxygen for over 24 hours and is out of the ICU and now in a hotel room that she is expected to be released from soon.

Her father is also doing better and is now on the 15th day since his first symptom. She said that he couldn’t get out of bed for a week, and he thought he was just having allergies. She said he started feeling better yesterday.

She asked everyone to continue their prayers and positive thoughts, and also urged everyone to wear masks, wash their hands, and be extra careful.