Lana’s Mother Hospitalized With COVID-19

Lana’s mother has been hospitalized and tested positive for COVID-19. The WWE star posted to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to reveal that her mother was taken to the ER after having difficulty breathing. She later posted an update to say that her mother was in the ICW and tested positive for the virus. She also noted that her mother suffers from asthma.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Lana and her family and hopes for a quick recovery.

Please keep my Mom in your thoughts and prayers. She can’t breathe and is heading into the ER right now. 🙏🏼 — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) July 8, 2020