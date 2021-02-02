Lana & Naomi Earn WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match In Raw Triple Threat Match

We have new #1 contenders to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships following Raw, and they are Lana and Naomi. The two defeated the teams of Charlotte Flair & Asuka and Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke on Monday’s show to earn a shot at Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax’s titles. Lana and Naomi won after Lacey Evand and Ric Flair came out to distract Charlotte. Charlotte tagged out to Asuka, who was distracted and taken down by Naomi for the pin.

Lana has quite the history with Jax and Baszler, being put through a ton of tables by Jax at the end of 2020. There’s no word on when Lana and Naomi will get their title shot.