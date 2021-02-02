wrestling / News
Lana & Naomi Earn WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match In Raw Triple Threat Match
We have new #1 contenders to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships following Raw, and they are Lana and Naomi. The two defeated the teams of Charlotte Flair & Asuka and Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke on Monday’s show to earn a shot at Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax’s titles. Lana and Naomi won after Lacey Evand and Ric Flair came out to distract Charlotte. Charlotte tagged out to Asuka, who was distracted and taken down by Naomi for the pin.
Lana has quite the history with Jax and Baszler, being put through a ton of tables by Jax at the end of 2020. There’s no word on when Lana and Naomi will get their title shot.
When the "WOOOOOO!" hits…#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/2rlxl1hLO3
— WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2021
.@MsCharlotteWWE just tagged herself out of this match on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/SQM5PGbl3K
— WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2021
WHAT A COMEBACK!!!
Capitalizing on a distraction, @NaomiWWE & @LanaWWE have an opportunity at the #WomensTagTitles!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/exg4RzVwoB
— WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2021
