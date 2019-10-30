Lana, Natalya and Lacey Evans In Saudi Arabia With WWE Roster

– Three members of the WWE women’s division are in Saudi Arabia with the rest of the roster ahead of Crown Jewel. The Ring Rules Twitter account posted a pic of Lana, Natalya and Lacey Evans in the country with the roster, which you can check out below. The crew arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia earlier today.

WWE is not able to put on women’s wrestling matches in Saudi Arabia due to the country’s laws. It is conceivable that they may make promotional appearances in some capacity there. Natalya and Alexa Bliss did WWE Community appearances at last year’s show.