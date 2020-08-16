Lana Discusses Natalya Telling Her She Didn’t Have a Right To Say She’s Tired

On a recent video for Miro’s YouTube channel, Lana discussed how Natalya once told her she had no right to say she’s tired on a late Total Divas shoot.

On Natalya telling her she had no right to say she was tired during a Total Divas shoot: “On Total Divas, I’ll never forget this one thing she did to me. One time, we had this shoot and it was really, really late, it was like 2AM and it was my first season, and I was like, ‘I’m really tired, Nattie.’ And Nattie looked at me was like, ‘Can I be honest with you?’ And I’m like, ‘Yes, please be honest.’ She’s like, ‘You have no right to say that you’re tired,’ she was like, ‘you have to shoot, this is your first season.’ I’m like, ‘OK, no problem, no problem.’ I respected that she was honest with me, because you know people are going to say that behind your back.”

