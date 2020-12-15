Lana on How Her Current WWE Storyline Is ‘Almost Verbatim’ Her Life Story

– The New York Post recently spoke to Lana before last night’s episode of Raw and discussed her current WWE storyline. Below are some highlights.

Lana on her current wrestling storyline being similar to her own journey: “It makes it a lot more emotional for sure. It’s challenging, but I love it. You’re 100 percent right. I was just thinking about this the other day. I was like, ‘So many of my stories in WWE have been so much fun, and they’ve all had their different roles.’ It was very similar to an acting job, and that’s why I love it so much. Coming from acting, I was able to just dive in and be that character and play that character and tell that story. If it was with a Russian accent, with Vladimir Putin, the Bobby Lashley-Rusev story and many other ones, I’ve always had fun in them and found an extension of myself, of course. Being an actor you have to do that. But this is, the line is so blurred. I’ve never done a story in WWE that’s almost verbatim my life story and my wrestling story, and I really identify with it.”

“People were shocked I went through nine tables. That reflects me: I’m going to keep on getting back up. You’re not going to keep me down. I’m not gonna take no for an answer and I’m gonna keep on going. For a long time, it was even hard for me to say I want to be champion because I know who I am in WWE and I know how people perceive me. I know all the women are stronger, faster and more gifted than me, but even the promo I put out on social media this week, I was like, ‘Wow.’ When I said those words, I got emotional because I want to be champion and it’s really hard for me to say those words. I know how insane that statement might sound to many people, but I believe in having dreams and I believe in having big dreams and believe in chasing those dreams no matter what people say or think. TLC for me is WrestleMania. This match is my WrestleMania. I never thought I would get this opportunity and especially with Asuka. We might be able to slay the dragon.”

On how you prepare getting put through so many tables: “You don’t prepare. It’s really hard. I think the mental battle sometimes, that’s where a big shift for me happened this year. This year has been such a hard year with the world circumstances, and I noticed my mind getting really weak. I kept catching myself saying this to Nattie [Natalya], ‘I’m not enough, I’m not good. I don’t matter, I suck, I this.’ Then I realized I was literally digging myself into depression. Not only was I getting beat and put through tables, on top of it I was getting really depressed.”

“This is kind of a ridiculous story, but I got on TikTok and saw J.Lo (Jennifer Lopez.) She was on some interview or something and it was put on TikTok, and J.Lo was defining success and what it means to be successful in your career and also your personal success. And she was talking about how important it is to work harder than everyone else. And I was never a big, big fan of J.Lo, (but) since I saw this TikTok, I’m weeping. It was literally ridiculous.”

On her current character: “I would love to get in and wrestle. I think when you watch Survivor Series you didn’t just see Lana the character. You witnessed the person behind Lana the character. I get emotional just talking about it. Like when I was told to get out … (Starts to cry). Sorry. … When I was told to get out and stand there, I was like, “Damn, I want to wrestle. I want to wrestle. Please don’t make me stand here.” I don’t want to win by standing on the stairs. I want to get [in]. I want to prove myself. I want to earn my spot, let me get in and sometimes people are bigger than you and they won’t let you. Apparently, that backfired, but I sure hope I will get those opportunities to wrestle and win because I’ve earned it, not just because I got lucky.”