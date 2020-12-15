Lana Out of TLC Match After Attack By Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax

Lana will not be competing for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at TLC after all after she was attacked by Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax on Raw. On tonight’s show, Lana defeated Jax in a singles match, only to be viciously assaulted by Jax and Shayna Baszler after the match. Jax hit Lana with multiple leg drops on Lana, while Baszler stomped on her arm.

Later on, it was announced that Lana had to be taken to a local medical facility and is not cleared to compete alongside Asuka against Jax and Baszler for the tag team titles.

WWE TLC takes place on Sunday and airs live on WWE Network.