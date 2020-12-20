Lana Discusses Outlasting So Many in WWE, How Everyone Can’t Be the Lead, Being Grateful For Her Role

In an interview with The New York Post, Lana discussed how she has accepted that everyone can’t be the lead in WWE, being grateful to be able to compete in the ring, and how she has outlasted so many. Her quotes are below.

On accepting that everyone can’t be the lead character: “It’s insane because I think people are finally seeing what I’m made of. For so long being in stories where I am an enhancement to the main the characters, main character, no problem I love doing that. Not everyone can be Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio. That’s just the reality. I approach everything in WWE as I do the world of acting. It’s a compelling story and not everyone can be the leading man and the leading lady. It’s a hard pill for people to swallow but this is show business and this is television.”

On being grateful for the opportunity to compete in the ring: “For me to be having storyline where I’m competing in the ring, fighting that is something I’m very, very grateful for. There have been a lot of up and downs in this story that have been hard pills to swallow, but I’ve been here for seven years and I’ve survived this business, all the steamrolls and all the different crazy curveballs that they have thrown here [WWE] and I think a lot of people, even the people that I work with, like they don’t even know things that I’ve done and I’m like maybe you should watch the show. Maybe have a little bit more respect for me and watch the show. And I know that’s where I can be a little sassy, but it’s like no I’m going to make a name of myself here.”

On outlasting so many people in WWE: “I’ve outlasted so many people here. You’re not gonna be able to kick me out. And I don’t know, maybe it’s determination and I think a lot of things is I really haven’t been best at anything in my life. It’s always been the determination not to quit, to keep on going to find a way no matter what.”