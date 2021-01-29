wrestling / News
Lana Posts New Photo From Magazine Shoot, Says She Can’t Wait To Return To WWE
In a post on Twitter, Lana shared a photo from her recent shoot with Bello Magazine, while adding that she can’t wait to make her return to WWE TV. She has been off of WWE TV with what the company said was an MCL injury to her left knee and a non-displaced radial head fracture on her left elbow. She later posted photos of herself wearing braces on her arm and leg.
She wrote: “I shot for Bello Magazine back in November before my injury. Not going to lie, it was nice to remember what it felt like to be out of sweats, a cast and an ankle brace. Can’t wait to come back.”
I shot for Bello Magazine back in November before my injury. Not going to lie, it was nice to remember what it felt like to be out of sweats, a cast and an ankle brace. Can’t wait to come backhttps://t.co/wFBpWUc9bc pic.twitter.com/SG0vmYXVrA
— CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) January 28, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Shane Helms Reflects on Receiving Heat for 2002 WWE Match With AJ Styles
- AEW Dynamite Drops in Numbers for Taped Show, NXT Draws Best Rating Since September
- Bruce Prichard On Shane McMahon Owning WCW, Talent’s Reaction At Nitro, Shane’s Match vs. Vince McMahon At WrestleMania X-Seven
- Rumor On ‘Scary’ Finish Being Considered For Royal Rumble This Year