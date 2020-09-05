wrestling / News
Lana Promoting Bang Energy on Instagram Rumored to be ‘Straw That Broke the Camel’s Back’ for New WWE Policy
– According to a rumor posted by Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer on the F4WOnline message boards, Lana advertising Bang Energy on her Instagram account was one of the issues that provoked WWE and Vince McMahon to enact the controversial policy which would ban WWE Superstars from using third party platforms. In recent months, Lana has posted videos on her Instagram account promoting Bang Energy while wearing a bikini, which you can view below.
Meltzer stated in his forum post on the topic, “The straw that broke the camel’s back was CJ Perry’s Bang Energy drink commercials.” CJ Perry is Lana’s real name. Her Instagram handle does her WWE ring name as “thelanawwe.”
As noted, Lana also recently shared some clips and a video from a Fashion Nova photo shoot.
A recent report from PWInsider mentions that platforms such as Pro Wrestling Tees, Twitch and Cameo fall under the new WWE policy. However, it’s not yet confirmed if channels such as YouTube fall under it. The earlier memo by Vince McMahon stated the following:
“Some of you are engaged with outside third parties using your name and likeness in ways that are detrimental to our company. It is imperative that these activities be terminated within the next 30 days (by Friday October 2). Continued violations will result in fines, suspension, or termination at WWE’s discretion.”
More Trending Stories
- More On WWE Keeping Roman Reigns’ Return A Secret
- Note On Sami Zayn’s Recent WWE Return And Decision To Stay Gone
- Note On How Much Time WWE Added To Jeff Hardy’s Contract After Injuries
- More On WWE’s Decision To Let Brock Lesnar’s Deal Expire, If AEW Could Be In Negotiations, How They Approach Bookings For Lesnar and Tyson Fury