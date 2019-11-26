Lana Re-Ups With WWE, Signs New Five-year Contract

– It looks like the lovely Lana will be staying in WWE for the time being. According to a report by Pro Wrestling Sheet, Lana has signed a new five-year contract to stay in WWE. Per the report, the new contract would let Lana take time off for some outside projects.

Both sides are said to be happy with the new project. Some of Lana’s previous outside projects include the 2018 film Another Version of You, which she and Rusev produced and also performed in.

Lana has been with WWE since 2013 and was previously the manager and valet for Rusev. She’s currently involved in a storyline involving Rusev and Bobby Lashley. Rusev is scheduled to take on Lana’s current “love of her life,” Lashley, this Sunday at Starrcade in a Last Man Standing Match.

Other talents who have recently signed new long-term contracts with WWE include Randy Orton, The Miz, and Paige.