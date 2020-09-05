Lana Reaches One Million Followers on TikTok, Teaches Miro TikTok Dances in Celebration

– WWE Superstar Lana announced this week that she’s reached one million followers on TikTok. In celebration of the milestone, she released a new vlog where she teaches her husband, former WWE Superstar Miro (aka Rusev), some TikTok dances. You can view that Lana and Rusev video in the player below.

As previously reported, a new rumor surfaced this week stating that Lana’s videos promoting Bang Energy on Instagram were “the straw that broke the camel’s back,” inciting WWE and Vince McMahon to enact a new policy that would ban Superstars from using third-party platforms. The controversial new policy would reportedly prevent Superstars from using platforms such as Twitch or Cameo.