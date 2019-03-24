Lana Agrees With Big E’s Video About WWE Holding Talent Down, Says Only ‘Golden Children’ Get Opportunities in WWE

– As previously reported, following the events of last week’s Smackdown Live, WWE Superstar Big E of The New Day posted a video on Vince McMahon screwing Kofi Kingston out of a WWE World title shot yet again and saying that “people like us” can’t move forward in WWE. Lana posted a tweet earlier today in response to a recent video from Big E in which she seems to agree. You can check out that Twitter post below.

In his previous video, Big E stated: “But now we understand the game. We see that the game is people like us will only get so far. That you can climb the mountain, they’ll let you climb the mountain…but as far as getting to the peak or staying at the peak, it’s not a thing that people like us, historically and moving forward, clearly, can only get so far.”

In response, Lana wrote, “Facts. The reality is it doesn’t matter how hard we work, show up early to perfect our craft,only the golden children will get the opportunities. Look @RusevBUL lost 60pounds, #Rusevday became the most popular & how was he rewarded? That’s Life. It’s unfair, that’s why I’m #salty.”