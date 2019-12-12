Lana Says She’s Received Death Threats Over Her WWE Angle With Rusev

– Speaking to ComicBook.com, WWE Superstar Lana revealed that she and WWE have received death threats since she started her current storyline involving Bobby Lashley and Rusev. It’s apparently been so bad that the FBI has gotten involved. Below are some highlights.

Lana on receiving death threats: “I personally have received a lot of death threats. I’ve gotten calls from like WWE and the FBI, people actually threatening WWE. Having death threats on me and the FBI has had to call me and protect me. And I get death threats on my comments on Instagram, on Twitter. I mean, people are bullies. I mean today I opened my email account and I had this death threat on my email. … But it was just like the names that people call are just, it’s just appalling. It’s absolutely appalling.”

Lana on cyber-bullying: “You know, cyber-bullying is a big cause of suicide. And I just wanna speak out on it, as like, that is really, really, really wrong. It’s completely wrong. {eople really need to think before they comment. Because all they’re doing is they’re hiding behind a screen and they’re just, they’re being mean. And you know, do people want to be responsible for people killing themselves? I’m going to continue to strongly speak out about it because I think that there’s a lot, a lot of people that are victims of cyber-bullying and it really effects their entire life and it’s wrong and it needs to stop.”