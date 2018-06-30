Lana Reveals How She Got Into Wrestling

In an interview with The Zoo (via Wrestling Inc), Lana spoke about how she got into pro wrestling and her relationship with her husband Rusev.

When discussing her relationship with Rusev, she said that they make each other laugh while getting on each other’s nerves at times. She added that Rusev recently went on a strict diet to drop from 310 pounds to 275 pounds.

Lana said that she was a big fan of WWE growing up and watched names like Hulk Hogan and Miss Elizabeth. She said when she was a kid she was scared of Jake Roberts’ snakes. When she got older, she became a fan of The Rock. Lana said she’s been an entertainer all her life, starting out as a dancer. She never thought a WWE run would happen but when she got an opportunity, she tried out successfully. Lana said that wrestling is a combat sport with athletes like Ronda Rousey, Kurt Angle and Charlotte Flair. She added that Rousey is “one of the best athletes in the world.”

When asked about Rousey’s transition from MMA to WWE, she said: “I thought she did amazing. I was on her side, I was rooting for her. She’s brought a lot of eyes to the women’s division which has been really, really exciting, just that people talk more about the women’s division. But she had a lot of haters and doubters going in, but I think she really silenced a lot of them, because she had an incredible showing for her first match at the biggest stage of the year.”

She said that Rousey has a “very bright future in WWE.”