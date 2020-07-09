Lana Reveals Her Father Has Also Tested Positive For COVID-19

It was reported yesterday that Lana revealed her mother was hospitalized due to trouble breathing and then tested positive for COVID-19. In an update today, she revealed that her father also has the virus.

She wrote: “My dad tested positive for covid. Please keep my family in your prayers. My parents never go outside ……. so this is just mind blowing”

My dad tested positive for covid. Please keep my family in your prayers — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) July 9, 2020