Lana Reveals Her Father Has Also Tested Positive For COVID-19

July 9, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
It was reported yesterday that Lana revealed her mother was hospitalized due to trouble breathing and then tested positive for COVID-19. In an update today, she revealed that her father also has the virus.

She wrote: “My dad tested positive for covid. Please keep my family in your prayers. My parents never go outside ……. so this is just mind blowing

