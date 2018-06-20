Quantcast

 

WWE News: Lana and Rusev React To WWE Title Shot, Fans Polled On SAnitY, Titus O’Neil Promotes Choose Water Campaign

June 20, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Rusev WWE Smackdown

– Lana and Rusev gave their thoughts on Twitter about the Bulgarian Brute winning a title shot against AJ Styles at Extreme Rules.

– WWE.com has a new poll asking fans which member of SAnitY is scarier. 49% voted for Killian Dain, 37% voted for Eric Young and 14% for Alexander Wolfe.

– Titus O’Neil is featured in the latest video for WWE and Nestle’s #ChooseWater campaign.

