WWE News: Lana and Rusev React To WWE Title Shot, Fans Polled On SAnitY, Titus O’Neil Promotes Choose Water Campaign

– Lana and Rusev gave their thoughts on Twitter about the Bulgarian Brute winning a title shot against AJ Styles at Extreme Rules.

This is the happiest #RusevDay ! @RusevBUL is the Number 1 contender !!!!!!!!! Hard work pays off !!!! #SDLIVE 💚❤️😍 pic.twitter.com/efQMEk4StP — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) June 20, 2018

– WWE.com has a new poll asking fans which member of SAnitY is scarier. 49% voted for Killian Dain, 37% voted for Eric Young and 14% for Alexander Wolfe.

– Titus O’Neil is featured in the latest video for WWE and Nestle’s #ChooseWater campaign.