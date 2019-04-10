wrestling / News
WWE News: Lana and Rusev Working on New Superhero Comic, Stock Up
April 10, 2019
– Lana and Rusev have announced on their YouTube channel that they are starting a new superhero comic book. As you can see in the video below, the two are releasing the comic through Jason Starr and are seeking a artist for the book. Those interested can submit samples to [email protected] by May 1st.
– WWE’s stock closed at $94.19 on Wednesday, up $3.14 (3.45%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.03% on the day. It’s the highest point for the stock since October 1st, when it closed at $94.22
