WWE News: Lana Is Angry for Not Getting Spot in MITB Match, Tony Nese Confronted by Ariya Daivari, The Singh Bros. Back in Action

– It looks like WWE Superstar Lana is still salty. This time, it looks like she’s salty about not getting a slot int he women’s Money in the Bank match at this year’s event. You can check out her tweets below.

In one tweet, Lana wrote, “I tell myself don’t lose hope when my dreams don’t come in the package and timing I want… because at the end of the day isn’t it better to dream so big and achieve half ? Then not dream at all and achieve nothing ???”

– Following his win on 205 Live, Tony Nese was confronted by Ariya Daivari backstage. You can check out a video of that segment below. Daivari is currently the top contender for Nese’s WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

– The Singh Bros. made their in-ring return on last night’s 205 Live. You can check out a photo they shared from the event below.