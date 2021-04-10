Lana Says She Almost Cried Hearing Fans Chant Her Name Today

In a post on Twitter, Lana said that she almost cried hearing the fans chant her name when she arrived for tonight’s Wrestlemania.

She wrote: “I almost cried when I heard the fans chanting my name. I have tried my absolute best to show them just how much this year on my own has driven me to be better. Thank you to everyone, and I hope you have an amazing time back at the show. #WrestleMania”