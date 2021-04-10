wrestling / News
Lana Says She Almost Cried Hearing Fans Chant Her Name Today
April 10, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Lana said that she almost cried hearing the fans chant her name when she arrived for tonight’s Wrestlemania.
She wrote: “I almost cried when I heard the fans chanting my name. I have tried my absolute best to show them just how much this year on my own has driven me to be better. Thank you to everyone, and I hope you have an amazing time back at the show. #WrestleMania”
I almost cried when I heard the fans chanting my name. I have tried my absolute best to show them just how much this year on my own has driven me to be better. Thank you to everyone, and I hope you have an amazing time back at the show. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/OvVAgBIZ0p
— CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) April 10, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Reveals How He Wants To Retire As In-Ring Performer, Which WWE Stars He’d Want To Wrestle
- Cesaro Recalls Vince McMahon Saying He Wasn’t A Draw, Discusses Feeling Pressure For WrestleMania 37 Match
- WWE Confirms Opening Match & Main Event For WrestleMania 37 Night One
- Backstage Details On Whether John Cena, Brock Lesnar, & Goldberg Could Appear At WrestleMania 37