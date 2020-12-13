Lana Says She Needs to Find Out If She Can Become Champ at TLC

– WWE Superstar Lana today shared a new video on her Twitter account where she cut a promo on her upcoming match at TLC 2020. At the upcoming event, Lana will team with Raw women’s champion Asuka against reigning WWE women’s tag team champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for their titles. Here is what Lana had to say on the upcoming title match for TLC 2020:

“The one thing that is not unusual is the usual whiners [Nia Jax] and complainers [Shayna Baszler] of the company going on social media, television, Raw Talk, saying my name constantly and saying I’m not prepared and I’m not ready for this match. And the reality is I’m probably not ready for this match, and I’m not as experienced, and I’m not as skilled as them, but I need to find out. I have gotten this opportunity to fight, and I can’t let that moment pass me by. Like, I’m going to fight for my life. At TLC, I know I’m going to get this crazy ass whooping, but at the same time, it’s the most happiest day of my life because I know in that moment, when I stand in that ring amongst those champions, I’m going to find out: Do I belong, or were they right about me all along? I need to find out, and man, I need to know when that spotlight of a pay-per-view comes on, can a Total Divas, Tick Tock dancing, social media influencer shed her skin and become champion? It’s terrifying.”

Asuka and Lana will get a shot at those women’s tag titles at WWE TLC 2020 on December 20. The event will be held at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. It will be broadcast live on the WWE Network. Here’s the clip of Lana’s promo from earlier: