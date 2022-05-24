Lana Says She’s Become a ‘Crypto Millionaire’

– Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry, aka Lana, noted on Twitter today that she’s now a real estate mogul and a crypto millionaire. You can read her comments that she tweeted below:

“Gratitude has turned me into a real estate mogul, owning 15 properties and becoming a crypto millionaire. I share this not out of arrogance but out of the most grateful & humble heart. Be kind, help others, work the hardest, don’t step on others to get further. Be grateful. It takes money to make money.”

WWE released Lana in June of last year. She also recently launched her own Brand Army website.

