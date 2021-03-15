Lana Says She’s Working Hard To Become A Champion In WWE: ‘I Want To Be Good’

Lana posted a new video to Twitter in which she talks about how hard she’s been training and her desire to be a champion in the WWE.

She said: “Hello. You guys are probably wondering why I look so tired right now. That’s because I’ve been travelling about 16 hours to get to Nattie’s training. No worries, didn’t sleep, took a red-eye, then had to drie another two hours to get here. But…I want to be good. I want to be a champion. […] You know, I wanna be good and I feel like I might be a little less talented than a lot of other people, but I’ve just got to keep on training, gotta keep on moving, gotta keep on learning, keep on getting better than I was yesterday. Tomorrow is Monday Night RAW.”

She also wrote on Twitter: “I see a lot of women complaining about their lack of opportunities but I don’t see them taking no days off, in wrestling training, in acting class, writing, going after it with a smile on their face after being told NO over and over again. Have actions speaker louder than words.”