Lana Says She’ll Quit Social Media If She Keeps Getting Cyberbullied

Lana has had it with people giving her hate on social media, and has threatened to shut down her and Miro’s social media accounts if it doesn’t stop. The WWE star posted to her Twitter account noting that the videos that she posts from TikTok to her Instagram get constant hate and cyberbullying, and that for her household’s mental health she’ll turn off all of her social media accounts and Miro will do the same.

You can see her posts below:

“It’s crazy to see me that I can post a video on my IG & get so much hate & cyber bullying comments & then @NatbyNature can post the exact same video and everyone say it’s the best TikTok ever ! It’s the same video that I made…. why are all of you such bullies to me ?” “If all of you keep coming at me in cyber bullying ways …. the entire house hold of @ToBeMiro & my social medias will be turned off. Mental health is the most important. Cyber bullying can really effect someone’s mental health. Please have respect & stop cyber bullying me.”

