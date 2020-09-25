Lana Says WWE Turned Her Down At First Tryout For Not Being Durable Enough

In a post on Twitter, Lana spoke about her first tryout with the WWE and how she was initially turned down for not being ‘durable’ enough.

She wrote: “I remember my first tryout for WWE I got a NO & got rejected because they said I was a ballerina that might not be durable enough & they questioned my tenacity. That was for every DOUBTER & naysayer! I’m proud that I didn’t take NO for an answer! Always believe in yourself!”