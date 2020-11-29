wrestling / News
Lana Shares Bikini Photo, Says She ‘Can’t Wait to Take Pictures & Dance With Asuka’ on Raw
– Earlier today, WWE Superstar Lana shared a bikini photo on Twitter and appeared to indicate plans involving Raw women’s champion Asuka on Raw tomorrow night. You can check out that tweet below.
Lana wrote in the caption, “Can’t wait to take pictures & dance with @WWEAsuka #WWERaw @WWE.” On last week’s Raw, Lana teamed up with Asuka to beat Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. She also finally broke the table streak of Nia Jax smashing her through a table nine weeks in a row.
Can’t wait to take pictures & dance with @WWEAsuka 💖💕💗 #WWERaw @WWE pic.twitter.com/BnOb1J0H5h
— CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) November 29, 2020
