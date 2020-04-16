wrestling / News
Lana Shares Kayfabe Tweet on Rusev Getting Released by WWE
April 16, 2020 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Rusev was among talents who were released by WWE yesterday. Earlier today, Rusev’s real-life wife, Lana, shared a kayfabe tweet on Rusev getting released, which you can see below.
On Raw, Lana is still currently “married” to Bobby Lashley. Lana wrote today, “I hate to be the person in these trying times but let this be a reminder of who @RusevBUL really is !!! #ThankYouRusev …… NEXT !!!!! #thankunext.”
I hate to be the person in these trying times but let this be a reminder of who @RusevBUL really is !!! #ThankYouRusev …… NEXT !!!!! #thankunext pic.twitter.com/yhhr3vCGJn
— CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) April 16, 2020
More Trending Stories
- More NXT Cuts Expected, Main Roster Cuts Believed To Be Done For Now, Producers Furloughed
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Hulk Hogan Reportedly Turning Down Lead Role In The Wrestler, Says Hogan Was Probably Trying to Not Come Off As Broken Down Wrestler
- Amy Weber Discusses Her Photo Being On Japanese Strip Club Flyer & Being Ribbed Backstage In WWE by JBL Over It, Animosity With Carmella
- Serena Deeb, Ace Steel, Kendo Kashin, & More Released, Smiley Not Cut, WWE Confirms Releases of Rusev, Zack Ryder, Maria & Mike Kanellis, Kurt Angle & Many More