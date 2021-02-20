Lana Shares Photos From Visit to Liv Morgan’s Farm

– WWE Superstar Lana shared some photos on her Instagram account yesterday from a visit to Liv Morgan’s farm, where she lives with Bo Dallas. You can view the photos Lana shared with her and Liv Morgan below.

According to the WWE Raw Superstar, she was unable to fly out of Florida since it was so snowed in, so Morgan let her stay over at her farm. Lana wrote in the caption, “@joybarnyashev & I crashed @yaonlylivvonce farm! It snowed so much at home that I couldn’t fly out of Florida so we spent our days living life to the fullest! It’s so important to take walks and breathe in the fresh air. #selfcare #selflove”