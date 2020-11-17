wrestling / News

WWE News: Lana Shares Trailer For WWE Chronicle Special, Miz & Mrs. Sneak Peek

November 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lana WWE Chronicle

– Lana is excited for her WWE Chronicle episode to come out, and took to social media to share the trailer for it. The WWE star posted to Twitter to promote the special, which airs on Saturday:

– A new sneak peek for this week’s episode of Miz & Mrs. is online and you can check it out below:

