WWE News: Lana Shares Trailer For WWE Chronicle Special, Miz & Mrs. Sneak Peek
November 16, 2020 | Posted by
– Lana is excited for her WWE Chronicle episode to come out, and took to social media to share the trailer for it. The WWE star posted to Twitter to promote the special, which airs on Saturday:
I rather attempt to do something great and fail then to attempt to nothing and succeed. #WWEChronicle @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/Ul9y7gWD85
— CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) November 16, 2020
– A new sneak peek for this week’s episode of Miz & Mrs. is online and you can check it out below:
