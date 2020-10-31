wrestling / News
Lana Shows Off Her Halloween Costume Haul, Dresses Up as Catwoman & Cruella de Vil (Video)
October 31, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Lana shared a new vlog this week where shows off her new Halloween costume haul, along with her husband Miro (aka former WWE Superstar Rusev). Lana also tries on and models her various costumes, including a devil, Cruella de Vil, Catwoman, a Playboy bunny, and a devil. You can check out that video below.
