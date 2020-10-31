wrestling / News

Lana Shows Off Her Halloween Costume Haul, Dresses Up as Catwoman & Cruella de Vil (Video)

October 31, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Lana WWE Smackdown

– WWE Superstar Lana shared a new vlog this week where shows off her new Halloween costume haul, along with her husband Miro (aka former WWE Superstar Rusev). Lana also tries on and models her various costumes, including a devil, Cruella de Vil, Catwoman, a Playboy bunny, and a devil. You can check out that video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Lana, Miro, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading