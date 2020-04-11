wrestling / News
Lana Slams Ronda Rousey for Having the ‘Audacity’ to Call Wrestling ‘Fake Fighting’
– As previously reported, former Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey appeared on Steve-O’s podcast, where Rousey called WWE fans “ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me.” She also referred to WWE as “fake fights.” That drew the ire of current WWE Superstar Lana, who took exception to Rousey’s words on Twitter.
Lana wrote on Ronda Rousey, “I have NO WORDS for her audacity to save ‘fake fighting’ !!!!!! If it’s fake why can’t @RealPaigeWWE & @TJWilson can’t wrestle anymore ?? If it is fake why couldn’t @EdgeRatedR wrestle for 11 years ???? This is a contact sport where REAL things happen!” You can view Lana’s tweet below.
I have NO WORDS for her audacity to save “fake fighting” !!!!!! If it’s fake why can’t @RealPaigeWWE & @TJWilson can’t wrestle anymore ?? If it is fake why couldn’t @EdgeRatedR wrestle for 11 years ???? This is a contact sport where REAL things happen! https://t.co/cYvGpTjmci
— CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) April 11, 2020
