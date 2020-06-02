wrestling / News

WWE News: Lana Slaps MVP on Raw, Aleister Black vs. Seth Rollins Highlights

June 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lana MVP

– Lana aired out her issues with MVP on Raw, and it all ended with a slap to MVP’s face. You can see video below of the two backstage before MVP’s match with Drew McIntyre. Lana accused MVP of using her husband to revive his career and when MVP countered back that she was doing the same, things got physical:

– WWE posted the following video with highlights from Aleister Black’s match with Seth Rollins:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Aleister Black, Lana, MVP, RAW, Seth Rollins, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading