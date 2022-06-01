wrestling / News
Lana Says She ‘Suddenly’ Wants to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight
June 1, 2022 | Posted by
CJ Perry, the former Lana, is teasing something happening on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Perry posted to her Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon, writing:
“Suddenly want to go see #AEW tonight from some reason.”
Lana’s husband Miro has been away from the ring since suffering a hamstring injury during the November 2021 tournament to decide the #1 contender to the AEW World Championship. He is set to appear in the upcoming CBS series East New York and had been in Europe recently, but returned to the United States this week.
Our live coverage for tonight’s Dynamite is here.
