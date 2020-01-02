wrestling / News

WWE News: Lana Takes Credit For RAW Rating, Triple H Poses With NXT Award Winners, Fans Polled On Best Duo of 2019

January 2, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– As we previously noted, this week’s episode of RAW did very well, getting 2.439 million viewers and an 0.77 rating. On top of that, it was one of the highest rated episodes of 2019. In a post on Twitter, Lana took credit for the numbers.

She wrote: “I hate to rub it in all my haters & naysayers faces right now but MY wedding on #Raw was the highest part of #MondayNightRAW going up 40 percent from the rest of the show & the highest ratings of the year ! #LanaAndLashleyWedding #Lana #movingtheneedle

– WWE has posted a video in which Triple H poses with the NXT Year-End Award winners from last night.

WWE.com has a poll asking fans about the best duo of 2019. The options are: Lana and Bobby Lashley, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, Carmella and R-Truth, Maryse and The Miz, or Zelina Vega and Andrade.

Lana, NXT, Triple H

