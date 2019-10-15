wrestling / News
Lana Teases Spa Segment On Tonight’s Raw
October 14, 2019 | Posted by
– It looks like Lana is heading to the spa on tonight’s episode of Raw. Lana posted a video teaser for a segment on tonight’s episode, as you can see below.
Lana is currently amidst a storyline in which she’s left Rusev for Bobby Lashley, leading to a feud between the two. Our live Raw coverage is here.
Just a preview… #Raw Spa pic.twitter.com/lZsjSqEGQj
— Lana Day (@LanaWWE) October 14, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Discusses His Talks With Dixie Carter About Joining TNA in 2009, WWE Wanting to Replace Him Then
- Bruce Prichard On Paul Heyman Likely Stirring Up Drama Between Taz and Rob Van Dam in ECW
- Triple H On What Kind of Fighters He Wants to See Cross Over to WWE, Says Tyson Fury’s a Fan
- Matt Hardy Weighs In on Beth Hardy Slamming His Statement on Jeff’s DWI Arrest