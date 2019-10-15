wrestling / News

Lana Teases Spa Segment On Tonight’s Raw

October 14, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– It looks like Lana is heading to the spa on tonight’s episode of Raw. Lana posted a video teaser for a segment on tonight’s episode, as you can see below.

Lana is currently amidst a storyline in which she’s left Rusev for Bobby Lashley, leading to a feud between the two. Our live Raw coverage is here.

