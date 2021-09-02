Lana Teases That Her 90-Day Non-Compete Period Is Over

– Former WWE Superstar Lana shared a new photo and post on her Instagram page today, and she indicated that her WWE non-compete period is now over, along with a photo of her in a bikini with boxing gloves. She wrote in the caption for the post, “90 days is over. …. You know what that means????”

As previously reported, Lana was among a group of recent WWE talent releases on June 2, which also included Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Murphy, and Santana Garrett. You can view Lana’s Instagram post below: