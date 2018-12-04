Lana Thought Women’s Tag Titles Would Be Announced At Evolution

Lana recently spoke with Uproxx about WWE Evolution and thinking that women’s tag titles would be announced at the event…

“It was incredible. I think so many of us girls couldn’t have even imagined having an all-women’s pay-per-view and so to be able to experience this and be a part of it, I’m just very, very thankful. One of these days when we’re going to get tag titles, that’s, I’m like… We have to do that. I was hoping really that we were going to announce it at there because when they told us we had to come out at the end and everyone has to come out on stage, I’m like “Oh, they’re going to announce tag titles. It’s happening!”… It’s going to happen. It’s exciting to be able to work towards those things.”