Lana vs. Nia Jax Set For Next Week’s Raw

Lana will face one of her tormentors one-on-one next week on Raw. WWE announced on tonight’s Raw that Lana will face Nia Jax, who has continually put Lana through tables, in a singles match next week just before Lana and Asuka face Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at TLC on December 20th.

Raw airs next Monday live on USA Network.