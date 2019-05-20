wrestling / News
Lana Says WWE Regularly Gives Ideas She Pitches To Others, Comments on Game of Thrones Finale
Lana wasn’t happy following tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank, as she took to Twitter to state that WWE is giving things she pitched to other talent: “I love watching shows and seeing stories I wrote and pitched given to other people. This might be the 10th time this has happened in the past year…. good to know I’m really creative that my ideas are given to others.”
I love watching shows and seeing stories I wrote and pitched given to other people. This might be the 10th time this has happened in the past year…. good to know I’m really creative that my ideas are given to others.
— Lana Day (@LanaWWE) May 20, 2019
She also wasn’t happy with the Game of Thrones finale.
#GOT finale was like when you think you are going to poop but you only fart
— Lana Day (@LanaWWE) May 20, 2019
