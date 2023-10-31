Lance Anoa’i Thinks the Bloodline Story Is Helping Family outside WWE as Well

In a recent conversation on The Shining Wizards Wrestling Podcast, MLW’s Lance Anoa’i shared his thoughts on potential contributing factors to his latest successes (per Fightful). In Anoa’i’s mind, the prominence of The Bloodline in WWE has had a ripple effect throughout the industry, enabling more and better opportunities to other members of the family wrestling dynasty. You can find a few highlights from Anoa’i and listen to the full podcast episode below.

On the causes of his recent success: “I’m not honestly sure. I’ve been doing this, I believe this March will be 14 years for me. I’ve been doing it a long time. MLW, they gave me my shot, especially after my shoulder injury. Honestly, I believe The Bloodline in WWE is why we are at the top and why I’m growing. Jacob’s even becoming such a bigger star. Look at Sefa, who is Solo now. He just got brought up and right into the main spot, so I believe The Bloodline was a big help to the whole family.”

On preparing to take opportunities when they are eventually presented: “I do. They say you always gotta do. When the time is right, you just go out there and shine, and I believe the time is right for me. I’m more mature than I was when I first began. I just wanted to do all these high spots, and nothing made sense. Now, I started learning and listening to my whole family, and even other guys, like Tommy Dreamer, who was a big help in my career.”

On if he would like to take part in The Bloodline’s arc in WWE: “I do see myself in it, but with my MLW contract, I don’t see myself in it [laughs]. I would love to be in it. I want to be part of…man, ever since they brought Solo in, I thought I could have been a part of it with him. Me, I believe Jacob could be a top star in there. There’s a lot of us in there. Especially because it’s called The Bloodline, I feel like we just need all the members of the family there.”