Lance Anoa’i On When He Found Out Roman Reigns’ Leukemia Had Returned

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Lance Anoa’i spoke about when he found out his cousin Roman Reigns’ leukemia had returned and his reaction. Here are highlights:

On how the news has affected the family: “It was very hard on our family. My phone blew up the day he announced it. I didn’t even know until the announcement. But we all believe in him, we’re all supporting him, we’re all behind him. We have no idea on a time frame yet [for his WWE return] but we hope it is sooner than later. I know, just like his family, all of the fans of the WWE Universe want to see him back.”

On Samu also fighting cancer: “[Reigns] is battling cancer, also my father is battling stage IV liver cancer, so it’s been hard on our family. But all we can do is keep going and support each other. That’s what family’s all about.”

On becoming closer to Roman: “Me and Roman, well Joe, we’ve gotten very close lately with me doing a lot of extra work with WWE. He’s been like a role model to me so hearing the news, I took it very hard. I knew about the cancer 11 years ago when he was in college, and he beat it once and can do it again. Being with no job, it just proves anything can happen. Dreams do come true if you just work hard at it. Just never give up and just keep working.”